Rain likely to continue in parts of Rajasthan till Sunday: Met

Jaipur, Sep 27 (PTI) The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in many areas of Rajasthan on Friday, with a wet spell likely continue till Sunday, officials said.

Light to moderate rain accompanied with thundershowers are predicted in parts of Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur and Jodhpur divisions on Friday, according to the Meteorological Center Jaipur.

There is also a strong possibility of light to moderate rain activities with thundershowers in some parts of Kota, Udaipur and Bharatpur divisions on Saturday and Sunday.

Sporadic places in southern parts of Jodhpur division is also likely to witness light to moderate rain for the next two to three days.

Rainfall in most parts of the state is predicted to decrease from September 30, while light rain is likely at some places only in Udaipur division, the weather added. PTI AG OZ OZ