Rain likely to dampen festive spirit in Tripura

Agartala, Sep 28 (PTI) Rain is likely to dampen the festive spirit in Tripura, with the IMD predicting more showers till Bijaya Dashami.

In its five-day special weather forecast for Durga Puja, the Agartala Meteorological Centre said light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur in the state till October 2.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over all the districts of the state," it said.

Disaster Management Authority's project manager Sarat Kumar Das said since the intensity of the rain will be less, no alert will be issued.

Anticipating a downpour, people started visiting Durga Puja pandals in Agartala since Saturday night.

Around 250 community Durga Pujas are happening in the city this year. PTI PS SOM