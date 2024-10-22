Rain likely to lash Jharkhand on Oct 24-25 under influence of cyclonic storm

Ranchi, Oct 22 (PTI) Heavy rain has been predicted for parts of Jharkhand on October 24 and 25 owing to a cyclonic storm that was likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, a weather official said on Tuesday.

Some parts, mainly the south-east region of Jharkhand, may also experience gusty winds at speed of 40-60 kmph coupled with events of lightning, he said.

A well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Tuesday and moved towards the eastern coast with the likelihood of turning into a severe cyclonic storm on October 23, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Change in Jharkhand weather will be visible from Wednesday evening under the influence of an ensuing cyclonic system. Its actual impact might be experienced from October 24 in the state's south-east parts with spells of rain and thundering activities. Widespread rainfall is expected across Jharkhand on October 25," Ranchi meteorological centre in-charge Abhishek Anand told PTI.

He said that some pockets of south-east Jharkhand might also experience spells of heavy rainfall, while thunderstorms and gusty wind are also expected in some parts.

The weather department asked people to be alert on October 24 and 25.

The inclement weather might affect the political activities underway for the upcoming assembly polls.

Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases - November 13 and 20, with counting scheduled for November 23.

The nomination process for both phases is underway. The nomination for the first phase started from October 18 and will conclude on October 25, while the same for the second phase began on Tuesday and it will conclude on October 29. PTI SAN SAN RG