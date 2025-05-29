Rain-related incidents claim 16 lives in Maharashtra since May 24: State govt report

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) Sixteen persons have died in Maharashtra over the last five days in rain-related incidents such as landslides, lightning, tree or structure collapse, a state government report informed on Thursday.

Maharashtra witnessed heavy rains from May 24 as the monsoon made its onset early this year. Almost all regions of the state were affected due to heavy rains.

Pune district recorded three deaths, followed by two each in Thane, Latur and Bhandara, while one death each took place in Raigad, Ahilyanagar, Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Mumbai suburban and Gondia districts, the report said.

Besides, 18 persons were injured in rain-related incidents since May 24, it said.

The report also said 41 animals died in extreme weather incidents in the state.

It said teams of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been stationed in different parts of Maharashtra.

According to the state government, the coastal districts of Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri received 511 mm and 502 mm of rainfall, respectively, from May 24-28.

Raigad received 132 mm of rainfall, Thane 132 mm, Ahilyanagar 215 mm and Pune 267 mm, it added. PTI PR GK BNM