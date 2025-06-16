Rain-related incidents in Maharashtra claim 18 lives so far in June

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) As many as 18 persons have died and 65 suffered injuries due to rain-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1, officials said on Monday.

The deaths were reported in various incidents triggered by heavy rains, including road accidents, fall from bridges, drowning, lightning strikes and fire, the State Disaster Management Authority said in a report.

Six cattle deaths were also reported during the period, it said.

"Eighteen persons have died in rain-related incidents in the state since June 1," the report issued on Monday said.

The south-west monsoon actively caused showers over the entire state in the past 24 hours, the report said, leading to water-logging in several areas.

Various places, such as Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Raigad districts recorded very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, the disaster management authority said. PTI ND GK