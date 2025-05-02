Rain snaps power lines in Delhi, restoration on

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Power cuts hit homes across Delhi after an early Friday downpour uprooted several trees and electrical installations.

A Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) spokesperson said it received 22 power cut complaints, which were restored within a few minutes to one hour.

"The thunderstorm, heavy rainfall, and strong winds resulted in power disruptions and caused damages to the power lines with uprooted trees and branches falling onto them. Electricity supply was temporarily suspended in certain areas as a precautionary measure to prevent electrocution," he said.

An assessment of the distribution network is in progress to ensure the stability of the system, the person said.