Rain snaps power lines in Delhi, restoration work on

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Power cuts hit homes across Delhi after an early Friday downpour uprooted several trees and electrical installations.

A Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) spokesperson said it received 22 power cut complaints, which were restored within a few minutes to one hour.

"The thunderstorm, heavy rainfall, and strong winds resulted in power disruptions and caused damages to the power lines with uprooted trees and branches falling onto them. Electricity supply was temporarily suspended in certain areas as a precautionary measure to prevent electrocution," he said.

Power cuts were seen in Sultanpuri, Prem Nagar, Vaishali Enclave, Shakurpur, Jahangirpuri, and Mukundpur, the spokesperson said. Distribution Company BSES said that in a few low-lying and waterlogged areas, the electricity supply had to be cut temporarily as a precautionary measure.

Although in most cases, the power supply was restored swiftly, in a few pockets, restoration took longer than usual primarily because they had to wait for the water to recede and fix the damage caused to infrastructure by fallen trees, it said.