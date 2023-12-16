Rain, snow likely in higher reaches of J-K over two days

Srinagar, Dec 16 (PTI) A western disturbance is likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday with a possibility of light rain or snow in the higher reaches over two days, officials said.

Cold wave conditions improved in north and central Kashmir due to cloud cover but the mercury dropped in south Kashmir areas last night, they said.

Srinagar city -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- recorded a low of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius on Friday night, which was higher than the previous night's minus 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.1 degrees Celsius, while the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, Kokernag town minus 3.6 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 1.0 degrees Celsius.

According to the officials, a weak western disturbance is going to affect Jammu and Kashmir between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Under its influence, light rain or snow is expected at a few places, especially over higher reaches, they said.

Light snowfall is also expected in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Gurez Valley, and Mughal Road, the officials said.

The meteorological department said there would be an improvement in the minimum temperature due to the feeble western disturbance till Sunday, after which the night temperature is again likely to fall by 1-3 degrees. PTI SSB SSB NB NB