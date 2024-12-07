Rain, snow likely in isolated parts of Himachal on December 8-9

Shimla, Dec 7 (PTI) Rain or snow is likely at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday and Monday due to a fresh western disturbance over the western Himalayan region, the Met office said on Saturday.

Scattered to fairly widespread precipitation is likely to occur across the state on these two days while light to moderate rain or snowfall is likely at a few places in the Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur, Kangra, Shimla and the Kullu districts, it said.

Light precipitation is also very likely at a few places in the Solan, Sirmaur, Una, Bilaspur, Mandi and the Hamirpur districts on Monday and Tuesday and light rain or snowfall at isolated places over the mid and high hills till Tuesday.

The Met office has also issued a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in the Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and the Sirmaur districts for Sunday.

Dense fog is expected over some parts of the Bhakra dam reservoir area in Bilaspur and Balh Valley in Mandi on Tuesday.

Cold conditions intensified in parts of the state, with the minimum temperature dropping by two to four degrees Celsius at various places and remained three to four notches below normal.

Tabo was the coldest place in the state with a low of minus 8.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Kukumseri at minus 6.6 degrees, Sumdo at minus 2.9 degrees, Kalpa at minus 1.6 degrees and Bhuntar at 0.4 degrees.

Water pipes froze at some places in the higher hills while high-altitude tribal areas reeled from severe coldwave conditions, with the mercury remaining between minus 8 and minus 12 degrees Celsius.

There was no significant change in the maximum temperature, with Una recording a high of 25 degrees Celsius. PTI BPL SZM SZM