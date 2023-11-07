Rain, snow likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh from Nov 9-11

Shimla, Nov 7 (PTI) Parts of Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive rain and snow from November 9 to 11 under the influence of a western disturbance causing a drop in minimum and maximum temperatures, the local MeT office said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Predicting rain in the low and middle hills and rain and snow in higher areas, the MeT office said that maximum and minimum temperatures would fall by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius and 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather office cautioned of traffic congestion, poor visibility, disruption of other essential services in the higher reaches and disruption of power and communication facilities in low and mid hills.

Farmers have been advised to make necessary arrangements for draining out excess water from fields to avoid stagnation, it said.

The weather remained dry in the past 24 hours and Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was coldest at night with a low of 0.1 degree Celsius while Una was hottest in the day recording a high of 30.8 degree Celsius.

The state received 27.3 mm rains against normal rain of 29.5 mm, a deficit of seven per cent during the post-monsoon session from October 1 to November 7. PTI BPL NB