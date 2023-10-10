Rain, snowfall in Kedarnath

Rudraprayag, Oct 10 (PTI) Kedarnath was lashed by rains on Tuesday while the peaks around it witnessed snowfall, causing the temperatures to dip substantially in the temple town.

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee arranged bonfires, shelters and warm drinking water for devotees due to the sudden drop in temperatures.

On average, around 18,000 to 20,000 pilgrims are visiting the Himalayan temple daily these days, chairman of the temple committee Ajendra Ajay said.

Kedarnath town, nestled in the Garhwal Himalayas, is built around the revered Kedarnath temple, which is part of the Char Dham pilgrimage circuit. PTI COR ALM IJT