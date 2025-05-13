Rain, storm to likely to reduce in Rajasthan, max temperature to hit 45 degrees: Met dept

Jaipur, May 13 (PTI) Storm accompanied by light rain was recorded at several places in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours due to the effect of western disturbance, a Met department spokesperson said.

Light to moderate rain was recorded with thunder at some places in the state on Tuesday, including Sikar where 37 mm rainfall was recorded till 8.30 am.

The highest maximum temperature was recorded at Bikaner at 42.5 degrees Celsius.

The Met department also said the storm and rain activities is likely to decrease in some parts of western Rajasthan from Tuesday. The temperature may increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius, they said.

At the same time, in the border areas of Jodhpur in Bikaner division, the maximum temperature is likely to hit 44-45 degrees from May 14 and a new phase of 'heat wave' is likely to start at some places, the Met office said. PTI AG RUK RUK