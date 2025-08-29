Rain threat: Haryana CM Saini orders review of areas situated by rivers

Chandigarh, Aug 29 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday instructed all deputy commissioners to survey areas along rivers in their jurisdiction for water level.

They were asked to prepare an action plan in advance for villages, settlements, and colonies located near riverbanks.

According to an official statement, Saini said that people living in low-lying areas must remain on alert.

He said if any area is inundated, relief and rescue operations must begin without delay.

Food, drinking water, medicines, and other essential items must be pre-arranged in relief camps, he said.

Many districts in the state have been hit by floods.

In neighbouring Punjab, several districts are inundated with many rivers in spate.

On Friday, a rise in the Tangri River in the Ambala Cantonment area prompted minister Anil Vij to direct the district administration to plan evacuation of people living along the river.

The Panchkula district administration has advised the public to stay away from Tangri, Ghaggar, and Kaushalya rivers, as well as other water bodies. PTI SUN VN VN