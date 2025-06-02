Rain, thunderstorm expected in parts of Rajasthan from Monday

Jaipur, Jun 1 (PTI) Many parts of Rajasthan are expected to experience rain and thunderstorms from Monday due to the effect of a western disturbance.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, a western disturbance is expected to become active again from June 2.

Due to this, rain, strong thunderstorms and storms with speeds of 50-60 km per hour are likely in many areas during June 2-4 in the afternoon.

There was light rain at some places in Jaipur division during the day on Sunday, while the weather remained dry in the rest of the areas.

Jaisalmer recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 41 degrees Celsius.

Churu recorded a high of 40.4 degrees while it was 40 degrees in Barmer, 39.8 degrees in Bikaner and 39.2 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar today.

The weather department said the maximum temperature will likely remain below 45 degrees Celsius in the coming week. PTI AG NB NB