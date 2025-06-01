Rain, thunderstorm expected in parts of Rajasthan on Monday, says IMD

Jaipur: Many parts of Rajasthan are expected to experience rain and thunderstorms from Monday due to the effect of a western disturbance.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, a western disturbance is expected to become active again from June 2.

Due to this, rain, strong thunderstorms and storms with speeds of 50-60 km per hour are likely in many areas during June 2-4 in the afternoon.

In the last 24 hours till Sunday 8.30 am, light rain was recorded at some places in the state.

The highest rainfall of 10 mm was recorded in Kaman (Bharatpur).

The highest maximum temperature was recorded in Sriganganagar at 44.2 degrees Celsius, which is two notches more than normal.