Rain, thunderstorm in parts of Rajasthan; Jaisalmer hottest at 41 deg C

Jaipur, May 9 (PTI) Several parts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, received light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm due to a western disturbance, a MeT department spokesperson said Friday.

In the last 24 hours till Friday morning, Tonk recorded the highest rainfall of 83 mm. Meanwhile, Jaisalmer was hottest in the state, recording a high of 41 degrees Celsius.

There is a possibility of a reduction rain and thunderstorm activities in the state from May 12-13 onwards and an increase in temperature by 3 to 5 degrees, the department said. PTI AG MPL NB