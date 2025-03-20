Rain, thunderstorm lash parts of J’khand, orange alert issued for Mar 21, 22

Ranchi, Mar 20 (PTI) Rain, accompanied by strong winds and hailstorms, swept through various parts of Jharkhand on Thursday, providing the people with relief from the intense heat.

Parts of Ranchi, Gumla, Latehar, Lohardaga, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Jamtara, Dumka, Ramgarh, East Singhbhum and Saraikela-Kharswan districts experienced thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by rain during the day.

The maximum temperature, which was hovering around 40 degrees Celsius in the state, dropped by up to 8.9 degrees Celsius since Wednesday due to the change in weather. The highest maximum temperature was recorded at Simdega at 34.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Bokaro registered the maximum temperature at 28.2 degrees C, a drop of 8.9 degrees C from the previous day, while Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi recorded the maximum temperature at 32 degrees C, a decline of 2.8 degrees C from Wednesday.

Jamshedpur and Daltonganj recorded the maximum at 33.5 degrees C and 31.7 degrees C respectively.

The Meteorological department has issued an orange alert of thunderstorms, strong winds up to 60 kmph and possible hailstorms for Jharkhand from March 21 to 22 and urged people to stay prepared and follow safety precautions.

Orange alert denotes "be prepared" in the colour codes of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“As per the prediction, many parts of the state experienced thunderstorms, lightning and rainfall on Thursday. Some parts also witnessed hailstorms. The change in weather caused by an incursion of moisture from the Bay of Bengal,” Deputy Director at Ranchi Meteorological Centre Abhishek Anand said.

He added an orange alert has been issued for most parts of Jharkhand for Friday and Saturday.

“Apart from rainfall, gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph and hailstorms are likely in some regions. People need to be alert during the period,” he said.

The weather department also issued safety measures to minimise damage. It suggested avoiding weak structures, staying away from windows, suspending farming operations, keeping livestock at safe locations, staying away from electric poles and power lines and avoiding taking shelter under trees. PTI SAN NN