New Delhi (PTI): Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, with the weather office forecasting rain and thunderstorms.

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung, the city's base station, settled at 8 degrees Celsius, 0.4 notches below normal, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Station-wise data showed the minimum temperature at Palam at 9.2 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road at 8.4 degrees Celsius, Ridge at 8.7 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar at 8.2 degrees Celsius.

The IMD forecast a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of light rain accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph during the early morning to forenoon.

One or two spells of light rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning are also likely during the forenoon to afternoon, it said, while issuing a yellow alert (be aware) for the city.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 19 degrees Celsius.

After a brief spell of cleaner air, pollution levels worsened again, with the Air Quality Index recorded at 300 in the poor category.

While 23 stations reported very poor air quality, 13 were in the poor category and three stations recorded moderate air quality, according to data from the SAMEER app.