Rain, thunderstorm likely in Delhi on Saturday: IMD

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Rain accompanied with thunderstorm is likely in the national capital on Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degree Celsius, two notches below the season's average, it said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notch below the season's average, it added.

A 'yellow' alert has been issued for the city as wind, thunderstorms, and light rain has been predicted on Sunday, the IMD said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 49 per cent at 5.30 pm. The air quality remained in the "moderate" category at 6 pm on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 141, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.