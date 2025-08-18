Rain, thunderstorm likely in Delhi on Tuesday: IMD

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Rain accompanied with thunderstorm is likely in the national capital on Tuesday, with maximum temperature expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius, 0.4 notches above the season's average on Monday, the weather department said.

According to the IMD, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches below the season's average.

The humidity levels oscillated between 97 per cent and 86 per cent on Monday, it added.

The weather department has predicted a thunderstorm with rain on Tuesday, with maximum temperature likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature to be around 24 degrees Celsius. The air quality remained in the "satisfactory" category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 76 at 4 pm.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI MHS MHS OZ OZ