Rain, thunderstorm likely in Odisha over next four days

Bhubaneswar, Oct 22 (PTI) Light rain and thunderstorms are likely in Odisha over the next four days under the impact of two back-to-back low-pressure areas, the IMD said on Wednesday.

A well-marked low-pressure area persists over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast.

It is likely to intensify into a depression and move northwestwards across north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 24 hours, said IMD Bhubaneswar's Director Manorama Mohanty.

"An upper air cyclonic circulation also lies over the south Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood. The system is expected to intensify into a low-pressure area around October 24. Under its impact, light rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind are expected in several pockets of the state," she said.

Thunderstorms with lightning are likely in Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur districts on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department issued an advisory for farmers in view of the forecast.

This year, the state has received 100 per cent rainfall, and due to this, a good crop yield is expected, officials said.

The department advised farmers not to panic after hearing misleading information about a cyclone hitting the state.