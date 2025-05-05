Rain, thunderstorm likely in parts of Rajasthan for next 4 to 5 days

Jaipur: Rainfall and thunderstorm is expected to continue in several parts of Rajasthan this week due to the impact of a western disturbance, a meteorological department spokesperson said on Monday.

He said strong thunderstorm and rain activity is likely in southern and eastern parts of the state over the next four to five days, providing relief from prevailing heatwave conditions.

The spokesperson said the western disturbance currently persists as a circulation system over Pakistan, Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan.

In the lower levels of the atmosphere, one circulation system lies over northeast Rajasthan while another is over southwest Rajasthan, he added.

Strong thunderstorms accompanied by winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kilometer per hour and moderate to heavy rainfall are likely in parts of Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions on Monday, under the influence of the circulation system.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in southern Rajasthan on Monday, he said.