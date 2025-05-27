Rain, thunderstorm likely in parts of Rajasthan in coming days

Jaipur, May 27 (PTI) Thunderstorms and rain are likely in several parts of Rajasthan in the coming days even as temperatures in other parts of the state are expected to rise, the Meteorological Center Jaipur said on Tuesday.

The period of thunderstorms and light rain may continue in some parts of the state for the next 3-4 days. There is a possibility of strong thunderstorms, storms and light/moderate rain in some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner division, Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur division during May 27 to 29, it said.

In most parts of the state, the maximum temperature will increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

As heatwave will continue in some places, the maximum temperatures in border areas of western Rajasthan are likely to reach 44 to 46 degrees Celsius.

In the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, light rain was witnessed at some places in the state. The maximum rainfall of 20 mm was recorded in Kushalgarh (Banswara). PTI AG NB NB