Rain, thunderstorm likely in parts of Rajasthan over next 2 days: MeT

Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next two days, the Meteorological Centre here said on Thursday.

According to the weather office, there is a strong possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in some areas of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, and the Shekhawati region on Thursday afternoon.

Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail on January 23 in parts of the Bikaner division, Shekhawati region and Jaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions. Isolated hailstorms may also occur in some areas of the western and northern parts of the state.

The MeT department said the weather remained dry across the state during the 24 hours ending Thursday morning, with light to moderate fog reported at a few locations.

Karauli recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 5.8 degrees Celsius.

Another western disturbance is likely to become active over northern and western Rajasthan around January 27-28, which may bring further changes in weather conditions, the department said. PTI AG MPL MPL