Rain, thunderstorm throws normal life out of gear in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 7 (PTI) Rain and thunderstorm led to disruption in electricity supply and traffic snarls and other rain-related incidents in Hyderabad Tuesday evening.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society, the location of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office received the highest rainfall of 84.5 mm rainfall during 8.30 am and 6 pm on Tuesday.

The rain and thunderstorm led to waterlogging on roads at several places, while trees were also uprooted.

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel of GHMC took steps to clear the water on the roads, an official release said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who reviewed the situation from Warangal where he was campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls, directed officials to take steps to drain out the water on the roads and to resume electricity supply. PTI SJR SJR SS