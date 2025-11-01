Rain, thunderstorms for next two days, dry weather thereafter in West Bengal: IMD

Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI) A low-pressure area is likely to bring heavy rain in some districts in North Bengal on Saturday, after the region received significant downpour during the previous day, the IMD said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely over some places in West Bengal during the next two days.

Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of West Bengal thereafter, it said.

The low-pressure area over the northern parts of Gangetic West Bengal, the remnants of cyclone Montha, is likely to move north northeastwards and lose intensity gradually by Saturday evening, the IMD said.

Most places in north Bengal received heavy rainfall with Jalpaiguri recording the highest at 169 mm in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, the Met data said.

The other places which received significant amounts of rainfall are Malda (120.4 mm), Alipurduar (103.2 mm), Bagdogra (92.2 mm), Balurghat (62 mm), Darjeeling (58.6 mm), Kalimpong (57 mm), Cooch Behar (51.5 mm) and Raiganj (47 mm), it said.

The south Bengal districts received little or no rainfall during the period, the Met said.

Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty wind with speed reaching 30 to 40 kilometre per hour (kmph) is likely at one or two places in over Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts, it said.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind are likely at one or two places in Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda districts, the Met said. PTI AMR RG