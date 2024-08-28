Rain, thunderstorms in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 28 (PTI) Rain accompanied with thunderstorms was recorded at several places in Rajasthan, with Mount Abu receiving the highest rainfall of 88.2 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday, heavy rain was recorded in parts of the Ganganagar and Sirohi districts, it said.

The highest rainfall of 88.2 mm was logged in Mount Abu, followed by Chunavadh (86.2 mm) and Kesarisinghpur in Ganganagar (73 mm), the IMD bulletin showed. Moderate rain was recorded at many places in Udaipur, Sirohi, Dungarpur, Jalore, Barmer, Banswara and Alwar districts, the weather department said.

The deep depression system formed over southern Rajasthan has slowly moved towards the west and reached over the northern parts of Gujarat, it added.

The weather department has predicted moderate to heavy rain at isolated places in the state during the next two days.

Rain activities are expected to increase in eastern Rajasthan from August 31 and heavy rain is expected in the first week of September, it added. PTI SDA BHJ BHJ