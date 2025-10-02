Rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi during day; AQI at 114

New Delhi: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches below normal, on Thursday and is likely to witness rain and thunderstorms, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, it said.

Delhi has not recorded any rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely during the day, the IMD said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 114, in the 'moderate' category, at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.