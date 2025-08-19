Rain, thunderstorms likely in parts of Delhi in coming hours on Tuesday: IMD

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Rain accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning is likely in parts of the national capital in the next few hours on Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

Some areas in Delhi received rain in the afternoon, with no alert issued for the city, the weather department said. In its latest nowcast, the IMD said that moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in areas, including Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Patel Nagar, Red Fort, Preet Vihar, Buddha Jayanti Park, President’s House, and Rajiv Chowk.

According to the weather office, rainfall and thunderstorms is also predicted to occur in ITO, Delhi Cantt, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, and Tughlaqabad, in the next few hours.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 26.7 degrees Celsius, 0.2 notch below normal, it said, with the relative humidity hovering around 97 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, the weather department added.

Delhi's air quality remained in the "satisfactory" category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 90, the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) 9 am bulletin showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. PTI NSM NSM OZ OZ