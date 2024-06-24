Rain to continue in parts of Rajasthan; possibility of heatwave in some areas

Jaipur: Light to moderate rain was recorded in parts of Rajasthan which is likely to continue till Monday, the weather office said.

Nagaur with 68 mm of rain and Tonk with 30 mm recorded the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours, they said.

Rainfall is probably going to persist in certain areas of Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur, and Bharatpur on Monday, said Radhyeshyam Sharma, director of the local MeT office.

He said that pre-monsoon activities are likely to continue in the coming days in some parts of Udaipur, Kota, Jodhpur and Ajmer divisions.

There is a possibility of an increase in thunderstorm and rain activities in some parts of eastern Rajasthan from Thursday and heavy rainfall at some places on Thursday and Friday.

He added that there is a possibility of an increase in maximum temperature by 2-3 degree Celsius in some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner division and Shekhawati region during the next 72 hours.

There is a strong possibility of maximum temperature reaching 43 to 45 degree Celsius and heatwave at some places in this period.