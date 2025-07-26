Rain to continue in West Bengal even as depression moves to Jharkhand

Kolkata, Jul 26 (PTI) Rains are likely to continue in West Bengal due to the strong monsoon flow even as the depression moved to neighbouring Jharkhand on Saturday, officials said.

With the depression moving westwards, the overcast conditions in the southern districts improved marginally, they said.

"Though the depression has moved away, due to the strong monsoon flow, light to moderate rainfall is very likely to continue over West Bengal, with heavy rainfall in some districts in the next 24 hours," an official said.

In the 24 hours till 8.30 am, Kolkata received 5 to 9 cm of rainfall.

With another weather system forming over the region and the monsoon trough line being active, heavy rainfall in the southern districts may start again on Tuesday, officials said. PTI SUS SOM