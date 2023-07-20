Rain unlikely in Delhi over next two days, says IMD

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Delhi is unlikely to witness rainfall during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin on Thursday.

Advertisment

On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled at 38.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. The minimum temperature had settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was at 54 per cent, the bulletin said.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday was in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 93.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI ABU SZM