Rain, wind improve Delhi's air quality

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Delhi's air quality improved on Wednesday following rain and wind during the past two days, bringing much-needed respite from severe pollution levels in the national capital.

Advertisment

Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' category with a reading of 290, an improvement from Tuesday's 312.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe’.

The air quality is likely to remain in the 'poor' category on Thursday and Friday and decline to 'very poor' on Saturday.

Advertisment

The 24-hour average AQI -- recorded at 4 pm every day -- was at 395 on Monday and Sunday, 389 on Saturday, 415 on Friday and 390 on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The minimum temperature settled a notch above normal at 11.5 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level oscillated between 69 per cent and 100 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast generally cloudy skies on Thursday with the possibility of light rain and thundershower. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 24 and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average. PTI COR SLB SZM