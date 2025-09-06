Rain with gusty winds likely in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Rain accompanied by gusty winds up to 30-40 kmph is very likely in several parts of Delhi, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Thunderstorm with rain has been forecast for the city on Sunday as well.

Shahdara, central, east, west, north, northeast, and northwest districts in Delhi are likely to experience rainfall in the next few hours.

On Saturday afternoon, heavy rains lashed several parts of the city, including east, north, and central Delhi, the IMD said.

The maximum temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at 0.9 degrees below the season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees below the season's average.

The relative humidity of 78 per cent was recorded at 5.30 pm.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 6 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 74, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.