Rain with thunderstorms likely to continue in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) Rain with thunderstorms are likely to continue in the northern and eastern parts of Rajasthan on Friday, while rainfall activities are expected to decrease in the southern and western parts, the Jaipur Meteorological Centre said.

In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall was recorded in Parbatsar (Nagaur) at 89 mm followed by Sepau (Dholpur) at 65 mm, the weather office said.

It predicted heavy rain at one or two places in Jaipur, Bharatpur division and Shekhawati region on Friday.

Light to moderate rain is expected in parts of Kota, Jaipur, Bikaner and Bharatpur divisions in the two to three days, the centre said, adding that the weather is likely to remain dry in most parts of Jodhpur division for the next three to four days.

From July 16, rain activities could increase in parts of eastern Rajasthan and heavy rain might lash some areas of Kota and Udaipur divisions, the Met office said.