Rainfall activities to reduce in Rajasthan as monsoon trough line shifts to Himalayas

Jaipur, Jul 11 (PTI) Due to the shift of the monsoon trough line towards the Himalayas from Thursday, rainfall activities are likely to reduce in Rajasthan, the Meteorological Department said.

Heavy downpour was recorded at many places in Tonk district with the highest rainfall recorded in Nagarfort (Tonk) at 66 mm followed by Ahor (Jalore) at 47 mm in the last 24 hours, the weather office said.

According to the Meteorological Center Jaipur, light to moderate rain was also recorded at some places in the state.

Some places in Bharatpur division are likely to receive heavy rainfall later in the day, while light moderate rain is expected at isolated places in the state from July 11 to 15.

In Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions of western Rajasthan, strong surface winds could flow at the speed of 25-30 km per hour on Thursday and Friday with light moderate rain likely at sporadic places, the Met office said.