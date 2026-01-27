Rainfall at several places in Punjab and Haryana; maximum temperatures plummet

Chandigarh, Jan 27 (PTI) Several places in Punjab and Haryana received rainfall on Tuesday, after which day-temperatures plummeted by a few notches.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also received rainfall and the maximum temperature here settled at 15.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal limits.

According to the Met here, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Bathinda, Mansa, Rupnagar, Mohali were among the places in Punjab to receive rain.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Gurugram, Nuh, Charkhi Dadri and Panchkula were among the places which received rain.

At many places in both states, the maximum temperatures hovered between 15 degrees and 17 degrees Celsius, settling up to five notches below normal limits.

Earlier, the minimum temperatures witnessed an increase at many places in the two states.

However, Gurugram in Haryana, which was the coldest place in the state on Tuesday, recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius, as per the Met.

In Punjab, Ludhiana recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 7.7 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN MNK MNK