Rainfall brings respite from heatwave in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) Light to heavy rainfall was recorded in parts of Rajasthan due to a new western disturbance, providing people relief from the heat, the weather office said on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours up to Wednesday morning, light to heavy rain, accompanied by thunder, was witnessed in some areas of the state. The highest rainfall, measuring 86 mm, was recorded in Dudu, Jaipur.

Many other locations received rainfall amounts below 86 mm, the forecast said.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunder is expected in some parts of the Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer Kota and Bharatpur divisions today, the MeT office said.

On June 5, thunderstorms are to be expected in some places in the Bikaner, Jaipur, Kota and Bharatpur divisions.

However, starting June 6, a decrease in rainfall activities is expected, along with a rise in temperature by 3 to 5 degrees.