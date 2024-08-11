Rainfall in parts of Delhi, waterlogging reported in some stretches

New Delhi: Rains lashed parts of the city on Sunday morning, leading to waterlogging in some stretches.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 2.9 mm rain was recorded in the last 24 hours.

The minimum temperature settled at 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to touch 32 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday traffic was affected on Rohtak Road and Najafagarh Firni Road.

"Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border due to potholes and waterlogging. Kindly avoid Mundka and take alternate route accordingly," it posted on social media platform X.

Traffic was affected on Najafgarh Phirni Road due to waterlogging and breakdown of three cluster buses near Chhawla Stand, police said.

The humidity was recorded at 92 per cent at 8.30 am.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded as satisfactory with a reading of 74 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.