Rainfall in parts of Delhi, minimum temp 23 deg C, AQI 'satisfactory'

New Delhi: Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday morning and the city's minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, 2.6 notches below the season's average, weather officials said.

In the 24-hour period up to 8.30 am, the amount of rainfall recorded in Delhi was 6 mm. The weather department has issued a 'yellow' alert for the day and predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius, it said.

The humidity level at 8.30 am was recorded at 92 per cent.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 81 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.