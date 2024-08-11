Rainfall in parts of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Aug 11 (PTI) Rains lashed many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, bringing respite from humid weather conditions.

Mohali, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Rupnagar and Ambala were among the places that received rainfall.

Pathankot received 82 mm of rainfall, Gurdaspur 68.8 mm and Amritsar 57.6 mm in the last 24 hours which ended at 8:30 am, a meteorological department report said.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded 83.8 mm of rainfall, Karnal 36.8 mm, Sirsa 20 mm and Hisar 6 mm during the same period.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received 28.8 mm of rainfall. PTI CHS DV DV