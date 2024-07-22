Rainfall lashes parts of Delhi, brings much-needed relief from humidity

New Delhi: Rainfall lashed parts of Delhi on Monday afternoon bringing much-needed relief from the humid weather.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate intensity rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in the city in the next two hours.

"Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning, is very likely to occur across the entire Delhi area, along with gusty winds at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph," the weather department said.

Delhiites woke up to a humid weather with the minimum temperature settling at 29.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the IMD.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 84 per cent.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius, the Met said.