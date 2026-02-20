Rainfall likely in parts of Andhra

Amaravati, Feb 20 (PTI) At a time when day-time temperatures are rising in the run up to the summer, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority on Friday forecast rainfall in parts of southern AP under the influence of a weather system over the Bay of Bengal.

The APSDMA said that light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms are likely at isolated places in Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts over the next two days.

In the remaining districts of the state, light rains with thunderstorms are expected at a few places, it said, advising people not to take shelter under trees during thunderstorms and to remain alert.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department said an upper air cyclonic circulation persists over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Bay of Bengal region.

Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the region during the next 48 hours and is expected to move west-northwestwards thereafter, IMD said.

Lower tropospheric north easterly and easterly winds prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, it added. PTI MS STH SA