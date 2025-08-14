Rainfall likely to continue across Odisha till August 18: IMD

Bhubaneswar, Aug 14 (PTI) Rainfall will continue in several parts of Odisha over the next four days, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

Heavy rain is likely to occur in various parts of the state on Friday, under the impact of a low-pressure area over northwest and adjoining areas of west central Bay of Bengal and south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts, it said.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards across south Odisha-north coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 24 hours, said Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

She said heavy rainfall is expected at some places in Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Nabarangpur districts on Friday.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface winds are likely at one or two places in many other districts on Friday, Mohanty said.

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Ganjam, and Kandhamal districts for Saturday, and Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur for Sunday and Monday.

During 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Thursday, the highest amount of rainfall of 42.2 mm was recorded at Gopalpur in Ganjam district, followed by 25.8 mm at Baripada in Mayurbhanj, it said in a bulletin.

The whole of Odisha, however, has recorded 7-per cent below-normal rainfall from June 1 to August 14, Mohanty said.

The state has received 677.5-mm rainfall during the period against the normal of 724.8 mm, she said. PTI BBM RBT