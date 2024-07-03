Rainfall likely to increase in some parts of eastern Rajasthan in coming days: MeT

Jaipur, Jul 3 (PTI) Rainfall is likely to increase in some parts of eastern Rajasthan in the coming days, a MeT Department spokesperson has said.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rains in some parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota and Udaipur divisions in the next two-three days. During this period, there is a possibility of heavy rains at one or two places in Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions.

According to the Meteorological Centre, from Wednesday morning to 5:30 pm, 32 mm of rains were recorded in Alwar, 12 mm in Karauli and 0.5 mm in Sangaria.

The maximum temperature recorded in Sri Ganganagar on Wednesday was 44.6 degrees Celsius, which was the hottest place in the state.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 42.6 degrees in Bikaner, 42.3 degrees in Sangaria, 42 degrees in Fatehpur, 41 degrees in Jaisalmer, 40.4 degrees in Phalodi, 40.1 degrees in Churu, 40 degrees in Barmer, 39.3 degrees in Pilani, 39 degrees in Sikar, 38.9 degrees in Jodhpur and between 37.8 degrees Celsius and 31.1 degrees Celsius at other major places in the state.

According to the department, the temperature on Tuesday night in most parts of the state was recorded between 32 degrees Celsius and 22.4 degrees Celsius.

The temperature in Ganganagar was 32 degrees, which was 4.1 degrees above normal. The temperature in Phalodi was 31.6 degrees, which was 5.1 degrees above normal.

The spokesperson said there is a strong possibility of light to moderate rain and strong winds in some parts of the Bikaner division of western Rajasthan during the next 48 hours. The weather is likely to remain mainly dry in most parts of the Jodhpur division for the next three-four days. PTI AG MNK MNK