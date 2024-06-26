Rainfall recorded in parts of Rajasthan; two siblings die in rain-related incident

Jaipur, Jun 26 (PTI) Light to moderate rain was recorded in many parts of Rajasthan while Bikaner was the hottest place in the state on Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius.

According to the police in Pali district, a 12-year-old boy and his six-year-old sister died after a shop's balcony collapsed due to rain.

Three others were injured in the incident, police officials said.

The highest rainfall of 7 cm was recorded in Sedwa of Barmer till 8.30 am on Wednesday, followed by 6 cm in Mahwa areas of Dausa, 4 cm in Ber area of Bharatpur, 4 cm each in Jaipur's Shahpura and 4 cm in Barmer tehsil.

On Wednesday, 65 mm of rain was recorded in Dholpur, 27.8 mm in Chittorgarh, 10 mm in Sikar, 8.8 mm in Phalodi and 6.5 mm in Karauli, according to the meteorological department.

SHO of Bali police station in Pali district Parbat Singh said Kamlesh and his sister Sania died after the shop's balcony collapsed.

Their parents and another person were injured in the incident which was triggered by rain, the police officer said. PTI SDA NSD NSD