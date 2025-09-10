Rainfall subsides in Rajasthan; dry spell likely over next week

Jaipur, Sep 10 (PTI) The spell of heavy rains in Rajasthan seems to have petered out, with only light to moderate showers recorded at a few places in the 24 hours until Wednesday morning, a spokesperson of the meteorological department in Jaipur said.

Sadulshahar area in Ganganagar district received the highest rainfall at 17 mm, the Met office said, adding that western parts of the state witnessed light rains during the period.

It said rainfall is likely to recede from most parts of Kota, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions over the next week, with only isolated light showers to be expected.

Most parts of western Rajasthan are also expected to see a sharp drop in rainfall activity.

From September 11 onwards, the weather is likely to remain mainly dry across the region for about a week, the Met office added. PTI AG RUK RUK