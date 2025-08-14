Rainfall surges in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 14 (PTI) Rainfall activities have revived in parts of Rajasthan with Saepau (Dholpur) recording the highest rainfall of 117.0 mm during the last 24 hours.

This surge in rainfall is the result of a new weather system -- a low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal -- which has advanced and intensified into a well marked low pressure area, according to the Met Department Eastern Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rainfall while western parts of the state mostly remained dry. The system is expected to trigger further rainfall in the coming days.

The department has predicted increased rainfall activities in eastern Rajasthan from August 15 and western Rajasthan from August 16. Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Kota and Udaipur divisions from August 15 to 18.

In Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Udaipur, and Kota divisions, rainfall activities are likely from August 15 to 21, while Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions may see rainfall from August 16 to 22, according to the weather department. PTI SDA MNK MNK