Rainfall, thunderstorms recorded across Rajasthan due to western disturbance

Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) Rainfall under the influence of a fresh western disturbance was recorded in several parts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, the Meteorological Department said on Friday.

According to the department, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and rain occurred at isolated places across the state during the past 24 hours.

Pushkar in the Ajmer district recorded the highest rainfall at 13.0 mm. Light to moderate fog was also reported at a few places.

The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 6.2 degrees Celsius.

The department said that due to the continuing impact of the western disturbance, light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning is likely at some places in the Bikaner division, Shekhawati region and parts of Jaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions on Friday.

Hailstorm activity may also occur at isolated places in the western and northern parts of the state.

Another western disturbance is likely to become active over northern and western parts of Rajasthan during January 27 and 28, the department added.