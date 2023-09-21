Rainfall to continue in Odisha till Sep 23 morning: IMD

Bhubaneswar, Sep 21 (PTI) Rainfall activity will continue in Odisha till Saturday morning under the influence of a low-pressure area, the India Meteorological Department said.

In its mid-day bulletin, the IMD regional centre said Wednesday’s low-pressure area now lies over southeast Jharkhand and its neighbourhood.

Light to moderate rain will occur at most places over the districts of north Odisha, south interior and south coastal in the next 24 hours, it said.

In its forecast till 8.30 am of Friday, the weather office issued an ‘Orange’ warning (be prepared) of heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) for the districts of Sundergarh and Jharsuguda, while ‘Yellow’ warning (be updated) was issued for Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

In the past 24 hours, the state received an average rainfall of 26.6 mm.

Heavy rain fell in the districts of Nuapada, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Sundergarh, Sonepur, Ganjam, Cuttack, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Boudh and Kandhamal, the IMD said.

At least five places recorded rainfall in excess of 100 mm, with the highest of 124 mm registered at Sinapalli in Nuapada district, the Met Department said. PTI BBM RBT